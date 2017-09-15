Caligula’s Horse premiere video for the epic Songs For No One

Caligula’s Horse have released a video for their epic track Songs For No One.

It’s been taken from the band’s new album In Contact, which launched today (September 15) via Inside Out Music.

Guitarist and director of photography/editor Adrian Goleby says: “Songs For No One is by far the most complex and ambitious music video I’ve attempted for Caligula’s Horse – and also for myself.

“I’ve worked alongside all of the guys for years now and the creative trust involved is what pushes all of us to find and conquer the next bastion of artistic development.

“We’re also at a stage where we can come in and make these sorts of videos with confidence in making something distinct and memorable, as well as exciting for any audience.”

Goleby adds: “Working with director Daniel Grey was also a treat for me. His ability to turn a metaphor into a story is remarkable in its own right. He definitely brought his best to the table – and then flipped it.”

In Contact is now available to purchase.

