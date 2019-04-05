C: Live Collective to debut new songs live at London show

Clive Mitten's C: Live Collective make a return to live work on May 10 with a show at London's Water Rats venue, where punters will be treated some songs from their forthcoming second album, the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed Age Of Insanity.

"We have some old tunes ready for you to enjoy as well also featuring some new tunes of the forthcoming second album of the Collective this gig is one not to be missed," the band state.

The Collective, who along with Mitten feature Alan Reed guitarist and Twelfth Night vocalist Mark Spencer, former Pendragon drummer Fudge Smith and David Donley, will also appear at this year's Trinity 4 show at Leamington Assembly on May 11.

Tickets for the London show are available here.