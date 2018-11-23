C:Live Collective added to Trinity IV bill

Clive Mitten's C:Live Collective have been announced on the bill for this year's Trinity 4 charity event.

“We now have half the day filled, or at least half the bill announced,” says Trinity LIVE co-organiser Steph Farrer, “and we are really looking forward to seeing C:Live Collective grace the stage at Trinity 4!”

C:Live Collective, who are playing London's Water Rats tonight, is Mitten's return to frontline music. The band formed in 2016 and released the acclaimed Age Of Insanity in 2017. Although he'd participated in Twelfth Night reunions, prior to this Mitten hadn't written any music for almost 30 years. His band on the night will also feature former LaHost members Mark Spencer and Fudge Smith.

Trinity 4 takes place on May 11 at Leamington Assembly. This year's event is raising money for the mental health charities MIND and Help Musicians UK. The event will also feature the now famous charity auction and an the aftershow party.

All tickets bought before 31st January 2019 will priced £20 for the day (rising to £25 after that) and the first 70 Early Bird tickets sold will get exclusive entrance to our Aftershow party, where you can mingle with the Trinity Team and the bands.

More information can be found at the Trinity Live website.