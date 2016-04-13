Bullet For My Valentine: We'll never do a Bring Me The Horizon

Bullet For My Valentine say they won’t imitate Bring Me The Horizon and take a bold, new direction with their music.

While frontman Matt Tuck praises Bring Me The Horizon for taking a creative risk and moving away from the heavier sound of their older albums, he says his band won’t drop guitars for synths.

He tells Faster Louder: “I think of the era we grew up and the bands we listened to growing up, and I think we will always be us. I don’t think we’re going to do like Horizon – it’s a very bold move and that comes with risks.

“I think when you start to put yourself in that position of evolving like they have over the last two records, what you do next time is a dangerous game to play. Thankfully, it’s worked out for them well, and long may continue.

“But, for us, I think we’re very proud of what we’ve achieved and what we’ve done – so if it ain’t broke, don’t try and fix it. We’re going to evolve and things are going to change naturally, and that’s great and that’s what we encourage.

“But I think as far as dropping guitars for synths, that’s not for us, man. We’re going to do what we do.”

Bullet For My Valentine, who recently signed with Spinefarm Records, released latest album Venom in 2015.

They’re currently in Japan and have a run of festival appearances and tour dates scheduled this summer, including Vans Warped tour with Atreyu and Good Charlotte.

