Bruce Springsteen lines up Broadway residency

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he’s lined up a two-month solo residency on Broadway.

Simply titled Springsteen On Broadway, the run will begin at New York’s 960-capacity Walter Kerr Theatre on October 3, with an official opening on October 12. The Boss will perform five shows a week through November 26.

Springsteen explains: “I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible. I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theatres which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind.

“In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years.

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Jordan Roth, president of Jujamcyn Theaters which owns the Walter Kerr, adds: “Bruce Springsteen is one of our greatest musical storytellers – and Broadway is built on a beloved tradition of musical storytelling.

“What a once-in-a lifetime thrill for all of us at Jujamcyn to welcome Bruce home to his rightful place in the Broadway legacy.”

Tickets for Springsteen On Broadway will go on sale from 10am ET on August 30 exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration on the website is now open and will close on August 27.

Find the list of Springsteen On Broadway dates below.

October 03-07

October 10-11

October 13-14

October 17-21

October 24-28

October 31

November 01-04

November 07-11

November 14-18

November 21-22

November 24-26

