Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch announce 2017 UK tour

Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch have announced a UK headline tour for early 2017.
They’ll play 13 dates in March and April, starting at Leeds Brudenell on March 16 and wrapping up at The Borderline in London on April 8.
Broken Witt Rebels’s track Georgia Pine featured on the cover mount CD of issue 229 of of Classic Rock magazine.
The Birmingham, UK, band previously told TeamRock how they moved on from “a mod-britpop sound” to a more soulful, bluesy feel.
Guitarist and vocalist Danny Core said: “We started off with a mod-britpop sound, but then we grew up. We’re now more soul and blues driven and we’re passionate about really singing for our supper.
“I’m still not performing at half my capacity really – I’m constantly learning my trade. I’ve grown in confidence and I’ve still got a lot more to give, as has the band as a whole.”
Bad Touch released their second album Truth Be Told earlier this year.
Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch UK tour 2017
Mar 16: Leeds Brudenell
Mar 17: Newcastle Cluny
Mar 18: Glasgow O2 ABC
Mar 22: Norwich Waterfront
Mar 23: Sheffield Greystones
Mar 24: Manchester Ruby Lounge
Mar 25: Nottingham Bodega
Mar 30: Bristol Tunnels
Mar 31: Brighton Haunt
Apr 01: Southampton Talking Heads
Apr 02: Cardiff The Globe
Apr 07: Birmingham O2 Academy
Apr 08: London The Borderline
