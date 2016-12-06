Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch announce 2017 UK tour

Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch have announced a UK headline tour for early 2017.

They’ll play 13 dates in March and April, starting at Leeds Brudenell on March 16 and wrapping up at The Borderline in London on April 8.

Broken Witt Rebels’s track Georgia Pine featured on the cover mount CD of issue 229 of of Classic Rock magazine.

The Birmingham, UK, band previously told TeamRock how they moved on from “a mod-britpop sound” to a more soulful, bluesy feel.

Guitarist and vocalist Danny Core said: “We started off with a mod-britpop sound, but then we grew up. We’re now more soul and blues driven and we’re passionate about really singing for our supper.

“I’m still not performing at half my capacity really – I’m constantly learning my trade. I’ve grown in confidence and I’ve still got a lot more to give, as has the band as a whole.”

Bad Touch released their second album Truth Be Told earlier this year.

Broken Witt Rebels and Bad Touch UK tour 2017

Mar 16: Leeds Brudenell

Mar 17: Newcastle Cluny

Mar 18: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 22: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 23: Sheffield Greystones

Mar 24: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Mar 25: Nottingham Bodega

Mar 30: Bristol Tunnels

Mar 31: Brighton Haunt

Apr 01: Southampton Talking Heads

Apr 02: Cardiff The Globe

Apr 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 08: London The Borderline

High Hopes: Broken Witt Rebels – best Southern band the USA never had?