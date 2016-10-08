The 100 Greatest Guitar Solos Ever: the new issue of Classic Rock is out now

Whether it’s just a handful of wonderfully chosen, perfectly played notes, a fret-melting shred-fest or a smokin’ rock-out, there’s something about great guitar solos that we just can’t get enough of ’em. We’ve pulled together the best 100, as chosen by the stars, the experts and you, and including….

Mick Ralphs

“They just turned me loose and said: “Play something over the end.’” Which Bad Company solo would that be, then?

Mark Tremonti

“I put everything I could into that solo.” Which is probably why it gave Blackbird wings.

Pete Shelley

The Cult’s Billy Duffy explains why the two-note solo on The Buzzcocks’ Boredom is proof that less can be more.

Andy Powell

“What I did on Blowin’ Free helped me nail my style.”

Bill Nelson

“You’re chasing magic, not technical perfection,” says the man who conjured Be-Bop Deluxe’s Crying To The Sky.

Michael Schenker

“I needed to have a song in which I could improvise and go on an adventure.” No bum notes on his Rock Bottom solo.

Joe Satriani

“Andy Johns said: ‘That’s it! You’ve just played the take!’” It was tears of joy when Satch nailed the solo on Cryin’.

Jimi Hendrix

“Jimi’s solo on Machine Gun is one scary, earth-shattering performance.” Joe Satriani explains Hendrix’s magic.

Eric Clapton

“All Your Love is unbelievably good.” Joe Bonamassa on why he believes in ‘God’.

Jeff Beck

“Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers is just an epic, epic track.” Kirk Hammett enthuses over the genius of Jeff.

Duane Allman

“Duane’s solo is transcendental. Whenever I hear it on the radio it comes across as genuinely timeless,” says Devon Allman. Yes, he’s talking about his love for Layla.

Tony Iommi

Known as a riffmeister, Mr Iommi is also none too shabby at a solo. We sit him down to interrogate him about all things six-string.

Jimmy Page

We discuss guitar solos, funnily enough, and Magus Page tells us about the first solo that he fell in love with.

Regulars

The Dirt

Black Star Riders move into new territory with latest album… No more Quo for Rick Parfitt? David Bowie’s final three tracks to be released, plus Bowie photo exhibition in London… Welcome back Placebo and Tyketto… Say hello to the Greasy Slicks, say goodbye to Gilli Smyth, Matt Roberts, Leonard Haze, James Woolley…

Raw Power

Olympus’s pocket-sized recorder punches above its weight.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Dr Feelgood

Paradise was written and recorded at a point where it seemed nothing could possibly go wrong for the ascendant Feelgoods. So what did?

Reviews

New albums from Alter Bridge, Airbourne, Blackberry Smoke, The Mission, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Pixies, Kansas, Quireboys… Reissues from Deep Purple, Pink Floyd, Uriah Heep, Yes, The Rolling Stones, Ian Hunter, Lou Reed, Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Winter… DVDs, films and books on Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Todd Rundgren, George Harrison… Live reviews of Airbourne, Roy Harper

Buyer’s Guide: 10cc / Godley & Creme

Before you go shopping for these pop geniuses’ albums, find out which are top of the list and which to leave on the shelf.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Fastway, Big Country, Blues Pills, Balaam And The Angel and Lionheart. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: John Lydon

The one-time Johnny Rotten on the Sex Pistols, why he loves the National Health Service and why supporting Arsenal is and isn’t a waste money.

The 100 greatest guitar solos of all time