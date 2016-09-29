Trending

Bad Touch issue video for new track 99%

Exclusive: Watch promo for Bad Touch single 99% – taken from upcoming 2nd album Truth Be Told

A promotional picture of Bad Touch
Bad Touch

Bad Touch are premiering the video for their new track 99% with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the British group’s upcoming second album Truth Be Told, due for release on December 2 via their own Bad Touch Records label.

The band have also announced a UK tour with Australian rockers Massive, kicking off on November 19.

Bad Touch vocalist Stevie Westwood says: “We’re excited about getting back on the road and co-headlining with Massive. It’s going to be a great tour full of high energy.”

Truth Be Told was recorded at Mwnci Studios in Wales and features the singles 99% and Made To Break, both of which have been remixed for radio by Rolling Stones engineer and co-producer Chris Kimsey.

Kimsey says: “99% is a great song to ride around in cars and drink beer and smoke pot and listen to rock and roll on the radio. Not that I drink beer or smoke pot, but I remember the simplicity of music and life so it’s good to hear it is alive and kicking with Bad Touch.

“I heard something that evoked a good time melodic love song. It just needed some re-arranging and mixing to get to the heart of the song.”

Truth Be Told – the follow-up to last year’s Half Way Home –can be pre-ordered now.

Bad Touch Truth Be Told tracklist

  1. One More Night
  2. 99%
  3. Waiting For This
  4. Under My Skin
  5. Heartbreakersoulshaker
  6. Take Your Time
  7. Let The Sun Shine
  8. My Mother Told Me
  9. Outlaw
  10. Made To Break
  11. Healing Hand
  12. The Mountain

Bad Touch UK tour 2016

Nov 19: Ebbw Vale EVI
Nov 20: Cannock The Station
Nov 21: Bristol The Exchange
Nov 22: Chester The Live Rooms
Nov 23: Manchester Fac251
Nov 24: Huddersfield The Parish
Nov 25: Leicester The Musician
Nov 26: Sheffield Corporation
Dec 01: London The Dome
Dec 03: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock
Dec 09: Lowestoft The Flying Dutchman
Dec 23: Beccles The Angel
Dec 30: Norwich Brickmakers
Dec 31: Derehem The Cherry Tree