Bad Touch issue video for new track 99%

Bad Touch are premiering the video for their new track 99% with TeamRock.
It’s taken from the British group’s upcoming second album Truth Be Told, due for release on December 2 via their own Bad Touch Records label.
The band have also announced a UK tour with Australian rockers Massive, kicking off on November 19.
Bad Touch vocalist Stevie Westwood says: “We’re excited about getting back on the road and co-headlining with Massive. It’s going to be a great tour full of high energy.”
Truth Be Told was recorded at Mwnci Studios in Wales and features the singles 99% and Made To Break, both of which have been remixed for radio by Rolling Stones engineer and co-producer Chris Kimsey.
Kimsey says: “99% is a great song to ride around in cars and drink beer and smoke pot and listen to rock and roll on the radio. Not that I drink beer or smoke pot, but I remember the simplicity of music and life so it’s good to hear it is alive and kicking with Bad Touch.
“I heard something that evoked a good time melodic love song. It just needed some re-arranging and mixing to get to the heart of the song.”
Truth Be Told – the follow-up to last year’s Half Way Home –can be pre-ordered now.
Bad Touch Truth Be Told tracklist
- One More Night
- 99%
- Waiting For This
- Under My Skin
- Heartbreakersoulshaker
- Take Your Time
- Let The Sun Shine
- My Mother Told Me
- Outlaw
- Made To Break
- Healing Hand
- The Mountain
Bad Touch UK tour 2016
Nov 19: Ebbw Vale EVI
Nov 20: Cannock The Station
Nov 21: Bristol The Exchange
Nov 22: Chester The Live Rooms
Nov 23: Manchester Fac251
Nov 24: Huddersfield The Parish
Nov 25: Leicester The Musician
Nov 26: Sheffield Corporation
Dec 01: London The Dome
Dec 03: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock
Dec 09: Lowestoft The Flying Dutchman
Dec 23: Beccles The Angel
Dec 30: Norwich Brickmakers
Dec 31: Derehem The Cherry Tree