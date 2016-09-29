Bad Touch issue video for new track 99%

Bad Touch are premiering the video for their new track 99% with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the British group’s upcoming second album Truth Be Told, due for release on December 2 via their own Bad Touch Records label.

The band have also announced a UK tour with Australian rockers Massive, kicking off on November 19.

Bad Touch vocalist Stevie Westwood says: “We’re excited about getting back on the road and co-headlining with Massive. It’s going to be a great tour full of high energy.”

Truth Be Told was recorded at Mwnci Studios in Wales and features the singles 99% and Made To Break, both of which have been remixed for radio by Rolling Stones engineer and co-producer Chris Kimsey.

Kimsey says: “99% is a great song to ride around in cars and drink beer and smoke pot and listen to rock and roll on the radio. Not that I drink beer or smoke pot, but I remember the simplicity of music and life so it’s good to hear it is alive and kicking with Bad Touch.

“I heard something that evoked a good time melodic love song. It just needed some re-arranging and mixing to get to the heart of the song.”

Truth Be Told – the follow-up to last year’s Half Way Home –can be pre-ordered now.

Bad Touch Truth Be Told tracklist

One More Night 99% Waiting For This Under My Skin Heartbreakersoulshaker Take Your Time Let The Sun Shine My Mother Told Me Outlaw Made To Break Healing Hand The Mountain

Bad Touch UK tour 2016

Nov 19: Ebbw Vale EVI

Nov 20: Cannock The Station

Nov 21: Bristol The Exchange

Nov 22: Chester The Live Rooms

Nov 23: Manchester Fac251

Nov 24: Huddersfield The Parish

Nov 25: Leicester The Musician

Nov 26: Sheffield Corporation

Dec 01: London The Dome

Dec 03: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock

Dec 09: Lowestoft The Flying Dutchman

Dec 23: Beccles The Angel

Dec 30: Norwich Brickmakers

Dec 31: Derehem The Cherry Tree