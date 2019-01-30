Bring Me The Horizon will share the love on US TV on Valentine’s Day

Bring Me The Horizon have confirmed they’ll be special guests on US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Valentine’s Day.

The Sheffield outfit revealed the news of Twitter, with their appearance scheduled in support of their new album Amo, which launched last Friday.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new record, frontman Oli Sykes said: “Our last record That's The Spirit we set out to make a record we could see ourselves playing in bigger venues – I like to call it a big-budget rock album – and every song could have been a single.

“I always looked up to Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory where every song could be a single. I know some people don’t think that’s so cool, but I used to think that was amazing.

“With Amo it’s a bit different. We’ll write some songs that can be on the radio – we love to write those songs, it’s a challenge for us – but at the same time we’re gonna write some songs that throw everything out the window that you know about us.

“You couldn’t even edit it into a single if you wanted to. We’re gonna do whatever the fuck we want. In some aspects it’s a heavier record, which sounds so cliché, but it is.”

He added: “It sounds nothing like anything we’ve ever done before.”

Bring Me The Horizon are currently on tour across North America.

Bring Me The Horizon 2019 tour dates

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia