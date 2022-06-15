Boss Keloid share live in the studio video for Hats The Mandrill

Heavy UK prog quartet Boss Keloid have released a live in the studio version of Hats The Mandrill which you can watch below.

The new album. sees the Wigan band present their most recent album, last year's Family The Smiling Thrush, live in the studio setting, which will be released as a live album and DVD through Ripple Music on July 1.

"After working with Chris Fielding [pictured above with the band] at Foel Studio on our latest album, we were really impressed by the set up there, and made an almost immediate decision to produce another, better live album than our last," the band explain. "The songs have a whole new energy and feel to them when they're played live, and that's something a lot of people prefer. There's a lot of history to that studio and we felt like we had a lot to live up to, but Chris has done an incredible job of capturing everything, and we're really pleased with the result."

Family The Smiling Thrush was recorded, produced and mastered by the band and Fielding at the legendary Foel Studios in Wales over two days in May 2021.

Family The Smiling Thrush: Live At Foel Studio will be available on digital, LP and DVD bundles.