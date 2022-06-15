Boss Keloid share live in the studio video for Hats The Mandrill

By ( ) published

Heavy prog quartet Boss Keloid announce live album and DVD Family The Smiling Thrush: Live at Foel Studio for July

Boss Keloid
(Image credit: Press)

Heavy UK prog quartet Boss Keloid have released a live in the studio version of Hats The Mandrill which you can watch below.

The new album. sees the Wigan band present their most recent album, last year's Family The Smiling Thrush, live in the studio setting, which will be released as a live album and DVD through Ripple Music on July 1.

"After working with Chris Fielding [pictured above with the band] at Foel Studio on our latest album, we were really impressed by the set up there, and made an almost immediate decision to produce another, better live album than our last," the band explain. "The songs have a whole new energy and feel to them when they're played live, and that's something a lot of people prefer. There's a lot of history to that studio and we felt like we had a lot to live up to, but Chris has done an incredible job of capturing everything, and we're really pleased with the result."

Family The Smiling Thrush was recorded, produced and mastered by the band and Fielding at the legendary Foel Studios in Wales over two days in May 2021.

Family The Smiling Thrush: Live At Foel Studio will be available on digital, LP and DVD bundles.

Boss Keloid

(Image credit: Ripple Music)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.