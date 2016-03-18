Blurred Vision, Cutting Crew team up for UK tour

Blurred Vision and Cutting Crew have joined forces for a five-date run of UK shows.

The two acts kick off the short tour in Tunbridge Wells on April 29, before shows in Stockton On Tees, Bristol, London and Southampton.

The collaboration came about thanks to an introduction by producer Terry Brown and the shows will feature older tracks from both bands, as well as material from their respective recent records.

Canadian prog outfit Blurred Vision’s most recent album was lats year’s Organized Insanity, while Cutting Crew issued Add To Favourites in 2015.

Blurred Vision/Cutting Crew UK tour 2016

Apr 29: Tunbridge Wells The Forum

May 06: Stockton On Tees ARC

May 07: Bristol The Fleece

May 08: London 100 Club

May 18: Southampton The Brook