Blink-182 launch Bored To Death video

Blink-182 have released a video for their track Bored To Death.

It’s taken from upcoming album California, their first since splitting with Tom DeLonge and replacing him with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba.

Despite the band’s difficult recent history, Mark Hoppus recently insisted they’d never considered giving up, adding: “Travis Barker and I have kind of been through this situation before. He and I just love performing and writing together and we’re really good friends.”

“It never really occurred to us to stop doing what we do because we enjoy it so much.”

California is released on July 1 and it’s available for pre-order now. Blink-182 launch a North American tour on July 22. They’ve just added three California dates in October.

Jul 22: San Diego Arena, CA (with All-American Rejects)

Jul 23: Las Vegas Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV (with All-American Rejects)

Jul 26: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX (with All-American Rejects)

Jul 28: Oklahoma Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK (with All-American Rejects)

Jul 29: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX (with All-American Rejects)

Jul 30: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX (with All-American Rejects)

Jul 31: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 03: Greenville Bon Secours Arena, SC (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 05: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 06: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 08: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 09: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with All-American Rejects)

Aug 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 13: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach, NY (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 16: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amp, VA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 19: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 21: Toronto Molson Canadian Amp, ON (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amp, NY (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 24: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 25: Scranton Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 27: Hershey Park Pavilion, PA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 03: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 04: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 08: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 09: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amp, IL (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 10: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 11: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amp, MO (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 13: Denver Pepsi Center, CO (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 15: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 16: Spokane Arena, WA (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 17: Seattle Key Arena, WA (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 18: Vancouver Abbotsford Centre, BC (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 20: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR (with All-American Rejects)

Sep 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amp, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amp, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 28: San Francisco Shoreline Amp, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Sep 29: Irvine Meadows Amp, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Oct 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Oct 05: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Oct 06: Save Mart Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Oct 07: Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

