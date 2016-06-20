Meat Loaf unveils artwork and tracklist for album written by Jim Steinman

Meat Loaf will release his album Braver Than We Are on September 16.

The project, which has been in the works since 2014, sees the singer collaborate once again with songwriter and producer Jim Steinman, who he last worked with on 2006’s Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster is Loose. It will also see him sing alongside vocalists Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito.

Meat Loaf previously said of the upcoming record: “It’s like nothing you’ve ever heard. It’s like Bat Out Of Hell was in ‘77 – nothing that’s out there now can compare to it.

“I’m not saying it’s better, I’m just saying it’s a world unto itself. There is no other artist even close to it.”

The announcement comes days after Meat Loaf collapsed onstage at his Edmonton show in Canada due to severe dehydration. His management later confirmed he is expected to make a full recovery. He has since cancelled a scheduled show in Cold Lake, with the chances of the remainder of the tour going ahead unclear.

Braver Than We Are can be pre-ordered on CD or limited-edition autographed vinyl.

Meat Loaf Braver Than We Are tracklist

Who Needs the Young Going All the Way Is Just the Start Speaking in Tongues Loving You’s a Dirty Job Souvenirs Only When I Feel More Godz Skull of Your Country Train of Love

Jun 21: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB

Jun 23: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

Jun 25: Victoria Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, BC

Jun 28: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Jun 30: Calgary Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Jul 02: Moose Jaw Mosaic Place, SK

