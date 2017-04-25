Blanket premiere To The Skies video

Blanket have premiered their video for new track To The Skies exclusively with Prog.

It features on the band’s debut album Our Brief Encounters which is out now.

The band have made To The Skies free to download on their Bandcamp page to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Hubble telescope, which launched into orbit on this day (April 25) in 1990.

The band say: “This song is about dreams, bravery and pioneers – we need them in modern life just as much as we did in the past.

“When there are so many figures that create a negative influence on so many things nowadays, this song celebrates those that take chances and are willing to make a change for the better, never backing down and not being afraid of the consequences.”

The Blackpool-based band of guitarist and vocalist Bobby Pook, guitarist Simon Morgan, bassist Matthew Sheldon and drummer Steven Pellatt say that the new video was created for just £20.

Blanket’s material is influenced by artists including Sigur Ros, Caspian, Circa Survive, This Will Destroy You, Nothing and Failure.

Our Brief Encounters is also available to purchase through Bandcamp in a variety of bundles.

Blanket Our Brief Encounters tracklist