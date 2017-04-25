Between The Buried And Me in Turn On The Darkness video

Between The Buried And Me

Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their track Turn On The Darkness.

It is lifted from their upcoming CD, DVD and Blu-ray Coma Ecliptic: Live which will launch on April 28 (Friday) via Metal Blade Records.

It was recorded last year during their set at San Diego’s Observatory North Park in California and was directed by Vince Edwards.

Bassist Dan Briggs says: “The genesis of the Coma Ecliptic filming was based around capturing the look and feel of the show our lighting director Chris Hill produced for the full album set.

“It’s such an important record for us and our progression as a band and the visual representation captures the moods of our tragic tale so well.

“It’s the perfect way to wrap up the last two years – we’ve been living with this album day in and day out!”

Coma Ecliptic: Live is now available to pre-order through Metal Blade’s online store. Find the full tracklist and album artwork below.

Between The Buried And Me Coma Ecliptic: Live tracklist

Node The Coma Machine Dim Ignition Famine Wolf King Redeem/Queen Serene Turn On The Darkness The Ectopic Stroll Rapid Calm Memory Palace Option Oblivion Life In Velvet

