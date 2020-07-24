Blackfield return with video for new single Summer's Gone

Art rockers Blackfield have returned with a video for their brand new single Summer's Gone. The new single precedes an upcoming new album For The Music, the band's "most ambitious and expansive album to date" which will be released through brand new label Warner Music in October.

The video, which you can watch in full below, shows lead singer and songwriter Aviv Geffen preparing for a show in Tel Aviv and an unnamed Palestinian enduring the hardships of trying to enter Israel for work.

It follows Geffen’s long standing willingness to address the inequalities and conflicts of Israel’s relationship with the Palestinian people and to consistently look to create dialogues to find both accommodation and resolution to this question and other wider social issues, including equal rights for Israel’s LGBTQ community.

"I was lucky enough to be born healthy and live the life that I do," explains Geffen. "For me it is important that as an artist I have a voice that I can use to reach as many people as possible."