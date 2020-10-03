Blackfield release video for Under My Skin

Blackfield have released a lyric video for their new single Under My Skin. The new single precedes an upcoming new album For The Music, the band's "most ambitious and expansive album to date" which will be released through brand new label Warner Music on December 4. You can watch the video in full below.

For The Music once again sees Aviv Geffen take the lead in the band, with partner Steven Wilson's involvement extending to singing lead vocals on three of the album's songs and play rhythm guitar on a further three.

"I wanted to make an album that could connect to as many listeners as possible, that resonated with both longstanding Blackfield fans and newcomers, and offered hope and joy to as many people as I could," says Geffen.

For The Music is "titled for Aviv’s belief in the power of music, and illustrated by the power of his music to act as both national soundtrack and dangerous provocation in his homeland; (prompting repeated bans from domestic stations), the album does not shy away from the difficult issues that continue to dominate Israel’s politics alongside continuing Aviv’s well earned reputation for documenting and expressing more individual emotional expressions."