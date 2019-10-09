Blackberry Smoke launch One Horse Town video from Homecoming album

Blackberry Smoke have released a live version of One Horse Town. The song, which originally featured on the band's 2012 album The Whippoorwill, is taken from the band's upcoming live album Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, and follows the release of a trailer for the show last month. The album will be released via Earache Records on December 6.

The live album was recorded at the band's annual Brothers And Sisters Holiday Homecoming event at Atlanta’s Tabernacle last November. The Brothers And Sisters shows have raised over $350,000 for various children’s cancer charities over the last six years. The event is also being released as a live concert film.

The album will be available as a triple vinyl set in limited edition colours, as a double CD set with bonus tracks, and as a limited edition double DVD set. All versions come with a free Blackberry Smoke guitar plectrum, and are available to pre-order now.

“We are really excited to have everyone experience an Atlanta Homecoming show at the Tabernacle," says frontman Charle Starr. "With this live album and film, we tried to capture that special energy. We feel that Homecoming lets you hear and see how much fun we have at those shows.”

Blackberry Smoke's next UK show is supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band at London’s Wembley Arena on February 1 next year (full tour dates below).

Homecoming: Live In Atlanta Track List

1. Nobody Gives A Damn

2. Waiting For The Thunder

3. Pretty Little Lie

4. Let It Burn

5. Beat Seat In The House

6. Medicate My Mind

7. Sleeping Dogs

8. Run Away From It All

9. Running Through Time

10. Lord Strike Me Dead

11. Mother Mountain

12. Ain’t Got The Blues

13. Free On The Wing

14. One Horse Town

15. I’ll Keep Ramblin’

16. Flesh and Bone

17. Not Fade Away

18. Ain’t Much Left Of Me

(Image credit: Earache Records)

Blackberry Smoke on tour

Oct 10: Jackson Mississippi State Fairgrounds, MS

Oct 11: Little Rock Robinson Center, AR

Oct 12: Manchester Exit 111 Fest, TN

Oct 15: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE^

Oct 26: Punta Gorda The Big Orange Music Festival, FL

Nov 29: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 30: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Dec 27: Key West An Acoustic Evening at The Key West, FL

Dec 28: Key West Amphitheater, FL

Dec 30: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Dec 31: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Feb 01: London Wembley Arena, U.K.‡

^ with Guns N' Roses

‡ with Tedeschi Trucks Band