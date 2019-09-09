Blackberry Smoke announce Homecoming: Live In Atlanta live album and film

Blackberry Smoke have announced the release of Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, a live album and film recorded at the band's annual Brothers And Sisters Holiday Homecoming event at Atlanta’s Tabernacle last November. The Brothers And Sisters shows have raised over $350,000 for various children’s cancer charities over the last six years.

Both film and live album will be released via Earache Records on December 6, and are available to pre-order now. The album will be available as a triple vinyl set in limited edition colours, as a double CD set with bonus tracks, and as a limited edition double DVD set. All versions come with a free Blackberry Smoke guitar plectrum.

“We are really excited to have everyone experience an Atlanta Homecoming show at the Tabernacle," says frontman Charle Starr. "With this live album and film, we tried to capture that special energy. We feel that Homecoming lets you hear and see how much fun we have at those shows.”

Blackberry Smoke's next UK show is supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band at London’s Wembley Arena on February 1 next year (full tour dates below).

Homecoming: Live In Atlanta Track List

1. Nobody Gives A Damn

2. Waiting For The Thunder

3. Pretty Little Lie

4. Let It Burn

5. Beat Seat In The House

6. Medicate My Mind

7. Sleeping Dogs

8. Run Away From It All

9. Running Through Time

10. Lord Strike Me Dead

11. Mother Mountain

12. Ain’t Got The Blues

13. Free On The Wing

14. One Horse Town

15. I’ll Keep Ramblin’

16. Flesh and Bone

17. Not Fade Away

18. Ain’t Much Left Of Me

(Image credit: Earache Records)

Blackberry Smoke on tour

Sep 13: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI*

Sep 14: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI*

Sep 19: Asheville Meadow at Highland Brewing, NC†

Sep 20: Louisville Bourbon and Beyond, KY

Sep 21: Northfield MGM Northfield Park Center Stage, OH†

Sep 22: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI†

Sep 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI†

Sep 26: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN†

Sep 27: Chicago House of Blues, IL†

Sep 28: Chicago House of Blues, IL†

Sep 29: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA†

Oct 01: Springfield Gillioz Theatre, MO†

Oct 02: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK†

Oct 04: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL†

Oct 05: Savannah Johnny Mercer Theater, GA†

Oct 12: Manchester Exit 111 Fest, TN

Oct 26: Punta Gorda The Big Orange Music Festival, FL

Nov 29: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 30: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Feb 01: London Wembley Arena, U.K.

* with Kid Rock

† with special guest The Record Company

‡ with Tedeschi Trucks Band