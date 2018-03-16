Black Veil Brides premiere video for When They Call My Name

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their track When They Call My Name.
The song appears on the band’s latest studio album Vale, which launched in January this year.
The video features live footage of the band, with clips of them down the years interspersed throughout.
Frontman Andy Biersack says: “Check out the new video for When They Call My Name. Thank you to Dan Sturgess and Patrick Fogarty for helping bring the history of the band to life for one of my favourite songs from the new record.”
Black Veil Brides previously shared the tracks The Last One and Wake Up from Vale.
Speaking about the new album title, Biersack explained: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.
“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.”
He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”
Black Veil Brides will return to the road with Asking Alexandria from next month. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.
Main picture: Jonathan Weiner
- Tony Iommi and Rob Halford unite for the first time in the new Metal Hammer
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
- Black Veil Brides/ Asking Alexandria/ To The Rats And Wolves at... - live review
- Metal Hammer Podcast: Which Metal Bands Will Step Up In 2018?
Tour Dates
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Welcome to Rockville
|Jacksonville, United States
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Iron City
|Birmingham, United States
|Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|International
|Knoxville, United States
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Toyota Oakdale Theater
|Wallingford, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The National
|Richmond, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|CAROLINA REBELLION
|Charlotte, United States
|Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gillioz Theater
|Springfield, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|New Daisy Theater
|Memphis, United States
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City, United States
|Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Cotillion
|Wichita, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The District
|Sioux Falls, United States
|Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Invasion
|Somerset, United States
|Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sokol Auditorium
|Omaha, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Forge
|Joliet, United States
|Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Piere's
|Fort Wayne, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|London Music Hall
|London, Canada
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 10:00PM
|Vans Warped Tour
|Pomona, United States
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Vans Warped Tour
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Vans Warped Tour
|San Francisco, United States
|Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Vans Warped Tour
|Ventura, United States
|Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Vans Warped Tour
|Phoenix, United States
|Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Vans Warped Tour
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Vans Warped Tour
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Vans Warped Tour
|Denver, United States