Black Veil Brides premiere video for When They Call My Name

By News  

Black Veil Brides explore their history in new video for When They Call My Name - taken from latest album Vale

(Image: © Jonathan Weiner)

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their track When They Call My Name.

The song appears on the band’s latest studio album Vale, which launched in January this year.

The video features live footage of the band, with clips of them down the years interspersed throughout.

Frontman Andy Biersack says: “Check out the new video for When They Call My Name. Thank you to Dan Sturgess and Patrick Fogarty for helping bring the history of the band to life for one of my favourite songs from the new record.”

Black Veil Brides previously shared the tracks The Last One and Wake Up from Vale.

Speaking about the new album title, Biersack explained: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.

“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.”

He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Black Veil Brides will return to the road with Asking Alexandria from next month. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Tour Dates

Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMWelcome to RockvilleJacksonville, United States
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMIron CityBirmingham, United States
Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PMInternationalKnoxville, United States
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PMToyota Oakdale TheaterWallingford, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PMStarland BallroomSayreville, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMThe NationalRichmond, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCAROLINA REBELLIONCharlotte, United States
Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PMGillioz TheaterSpringfield, United States
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PMNew Daisy TheaterMemphis, United States
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PMDiamond BallroomOklahoma City, United States
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe CotillionWichita, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMThe DistrictSioux Falls, United States
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern InvasionSomerset, United States
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PMSokol AuditoriumOmaha, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ForgeJoliet, United States
Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00PMPiere'sFort Wayne, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMLondon Music HallLondon, Canada
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 10:00PMVans Warped TourPomona, United States
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 10:00AMVans Warped TourSan Diego, United States
Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10:00AMVans Warped TourSan Francisco, United States
Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 10:00AMVans Warped TourVentura, United States
Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 10:00AMVans Warped TourPhoenix, United States
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00AMVans Warped TourLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:00AMVans Warped TourSalt Lake City, United States
Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 10:00AMVans Warped TourDenver, United States

