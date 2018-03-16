Black Veil Brides premiere video for When They Call My Name

Black Veil Brides have released a video for their track When They Call My Name.

The song appears on the band’s latest studio album Vale, which launched in January this year.

The video features live footage of the band, with clips of them down the years interspersed throughout.

Frontman Andy Biersack says: “Check out the new video for When They Call My Name. Thank you to Dan Sturgess and Patrick Fogarty for helping bring the history of the band to life for one of my favourite songs from the new record.”

Black Veil Brides previously shared the tracks The Last One and Wake Up from Vale.

Speaking about the new album title, Biersack explained: “The Latin translation of Vale is ‘be well, be strong’ and is central to the message of this record.

“We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength.”

He added: “From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record.”

Black Veil Brides will return to the road with Asking Alexandria from next month. Find a full list of their 2018 tour dates below.

Main picture: Jonathan Weiner

Tour Dates

Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Welcome to Rockville Jacksonville, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Iron City Birmingham, United States Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00PM International Knoxville, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Toyota Oakdale Theater Wallingford, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Starland Ballroom Sayreville, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM The National Richmond, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM CAROLINA REBELLION Charlotte, United States Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Gillioz Theater Springfield, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM New Daisy Theater Memphis, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, United States Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Cotillion Wichita, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM The District Sioux Falls, United States Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Somerset, United States Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Sokol Auditorium Omaha, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM The Forge Joliet, United States Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Piere's Fort Wayne, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM London Music Hall London, Canada Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 10:00PM Vans Warped Tour Pomona, United States Friday, June 22, 2018 at 10:00AM Vans Warped Tour San Diego, United States Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10:00AM Vans Warped Tour San Francisco, United States Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 10:00AM Vans Warped Tour Ventura, United States Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 10:00AM Vans Warped Tour Phoenix, United States Friday, June 29, 2018 at 10:00AM Vans Warped Tour Las Vegas, United States Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:00AM Vans Warped Tour Salt Lake City, United States Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 10:00AM Vans Warped Tour Denver, United States

Video: Black Veil Brides on winning over the haters