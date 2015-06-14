Video: Black Veil Brides on winning over the haters

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack and bassist Ashley Purdy joined TeamRock ahead of their Download set on June 13.

The Hollywood quintet – who’ve appeared at Download three times to date – discussed their work ethic, their enduring relationship with their UK fans and what the immediate future holds for the band. “We work hard and care about what we do,” says Biersack. “There’s been elements of negativity from certain parts of the international audience – maybe in the beginning stages – but the more we grow and the longer we’re around, we’ve found that less and less. The English audience has mostly been wonderful to us. Whether it was opening up for the Murderdolls five years ago or today, we’ve really seen a growth in the band. Every time we come back, it gets bigger and better. So [our Download set] is a celebration of the years of work…”

Watch the full video below…

Black Veil Brides will release a DVD, Alive And Burning on July 10.