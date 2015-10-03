Black Stone Cherry preview live DVD

Black Stone Cherry have released a performance clip of Me And Mary Jane from their DVD Thank You: Livin’ Live.

Due October 30 via Eagle Vision, the group’s first live set was filmed on the band’s 2014 Magic Mountain tour at the LG Arena in Birmingham, England – and will be issued on the first anniversary of the concert.

Drummer John Fred Young says: “Thank you to everyone who stuck with us over the years and who came out and made this night such a special memory for us. This is for you.”

Me And Mary Jane is the second track previewed from the package following White Trash Millionaire.

Black Stone Cherry performed in the rain at Download this year and will return to headline the first-ever UK Carnival Of Madness tour in January and February next year alongside Shinedown, Halestorm and newcomers Highly Suspect.

The band will wrap up US dates with Lynyrd Skynyrd this weekend before heading into the studio to work on their fifth album, which they plan to issue next spring.