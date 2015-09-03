Black Stone Cherry reveal live DVD details

Black Stone Cherry will release their first ever live DVD next month.

Thank You: Livin’ Live is issued via Eagle Vision on October 30. The gig was shot on the band’s Magic Mountain tour in Birmingham, England, in 2014. A video of their performance of White Trash Millionaire at the LG Arena show has been made available as a teaser.

The set is available to pre-order on DVD or Blu-ray and in a range of bundles with extras including CDs, t-shirts and other items. As well as the live show, the film includes interview material and additional live tracks shot at this year’s Download.

Guitarist Ben Wells says: “We are beyond excited to bring you this live DVD. Growing up watching my Elvis and Aerosmith DVDs and VHS tapes, I never thought I would be in a band that would one day be releasing one – and in an arena at that.”

Frontman Chris Robertson adds: “I remember our first gig headlining in Birmingham at the Barfly and I thought about that night many times as we were filming this DVD. It was truly an amazing experience that we will cherish forever and we have to give all the credit to the amazing fans for showing up and making it all possible.”

BSC are working on their fifth album, set for a 2016 release. They play in the UK in January as part of the Carnival Of Madness tour alongside Shinedown, Halestorm and Highly Suspect.

THANK YOU: LIVIN’ LIVE TRACKLIST