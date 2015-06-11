Black Stone Cherry lead UK’s Carnival Of Madness

Black Stone Cherry will lead the first-ever UK Carnival Of Madness tour in January and February next year.

They’re joined on the eight-date run by Shinedown, Halestorm and newcomers Highly Suspect.

It’s the first time the franchise, sponsored by Monster energy drink, has left the US. Since launching in 2010 it’s featured Papa Roach, In This Moment, Alter Bridge and Evanescence among its acts.

BSC – who play Download tomorrow (Friday) – say: “We’re beyond excited and honoured to headline the UK’s first-ever Carnival Of Madness. To return after our first arena tour in 2014 is a testament to where our fans have taken us.

“With Highly Suspect, Halestorm and Shinedown round out this incredible bill, you’ll get your ass kicked like never before.”

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale adds: “The Carnival Of Madness has always been so much more than just a show. It’s an outlet for creativity and energy – something both bands and fans can do together. We’ve enjoyed being a part of this ride for many years. Let’s make ‘rock show’ a verb!”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on June 19 via Live Nation with VIP First Entry packages available from www.carnivalofmadness.com.

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 29: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 30: Liverpool Echo Arena

Feb 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Feb 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Feb 04: London SSE Wembley Arena

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Feb 06: Manchester Arena