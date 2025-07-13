Tedeschi Trucks Band are releasing a live album of their all-star tribute to Joe Cocker and Leon Russell's fabled Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour.

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live At Lockin’) was recorded in 2015 at Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington, VA, and stars a number of musicians who took part in the original tour, including Russell, singers Rita Coolidge and Claudia Lenear, and keyboardist Chris Stainton, in addition to special guests Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes, Warren Haynes, Doyle Bramhall II, Anders Osborne and Dave Mason.

“These were very special days that we were able to spend with Leon and the Mad Dogs,” says Derek Trucks. “There was a real sense of joy, magic and gratitude in the air from the moment everyone showed up at the first rehearsal, and it just kept getting stronger, culminating in this incredible set.

"You could feel that this was one of those shows that you will be thinking about for the rest of your life. I feel very lucky to have been a part of this. What an honour to share the stage and music with Leon and all of those incredible musicians and people.”

"Having the opportunity to work with Leon Russell and the cast of Mad Dogs & Englishmen was a dream," adds Susan Tedeschi. "I am still pinching myself over the entire experience.

"The Lockin’ Music Festival has done a tremendous job creating so many wonderful music collaborations for us. This was one for the ages. The audience was amazing, and the performers and the music were all at the highest level. This is a memory I will always cherish."

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live At Lockin’) is a companion piece to the 2021 film Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen, which reflected on the original tour through the eyes of the Tedeschi Trucks Band and included performance footage from the festival itself.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Film of Tedeschi Trucks Band performing The Box Tops' classic The Letter (below), which Joe Cocker released as a single in 1970, has been released to promote the new album.

In 2021, Tedeschi Trucks Band released Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn') a 2019 recording of the whole of Derek And The Dominos' classic Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, with Phish's Trey Anastasio.

Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live At Lockin’) will be released on Fantasy Records on September 12 and is available to pre-order now. Tedeschi Trucks Band will resume their Live in ’25 Tour later this month. Full dates below.

Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russell – “The Letter” [Feat. Susan Tedeschi] - YouTube Watch On

Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live At Lockn’) tracklist

1. The Letter – ft. Susan Tedeschi

2. Darling Be Home Soon – ft. Susan Tedeschi & Doyle Bramhall II

3. Dixie Lullaby – ft. Doyle Bramhall II

4. Sticks and Stones – ft. Chris Robinson

5. Girl From the North Country – ft. Claudia Lennear

6. Let’s Go Get Stoned – ft. Susan Tedeschi

7. Feelin’ Alright – ft. Dave Mason & Anders Osborne

8. She Came in Through the Bathroom Window – ft. Warren Haynes & Anders Osborne

9. Bird On The Wire – ft. Rita Coolidge & Doyle Bramhall II

10. The Weight – ft. Rita Coolidge, Pamela Polland, Susan Tedeschi, Claudia Lennear & Doyle Bramhall II

11. Delta Lady – ft. John Bell

12. Space Captain – ft. Susan Tedeschi & Chris Robinson

13. With A Little Help From My Friends – ft. Chris Robinson, Susan Tedeschi, Dave Mason & Doyle Bramhall II

14. The Ballad of Mad Dogs and Englishmen

(Image credit: Fantasy Records)

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Live in ’25 Tour

Jul 29: Tulsa The Tulsa Theater, OK **

Aug 01: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO %

Aug 02: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO %

Aug 05: Bonner KettleHouse Amphitheatre, MT **

Aug 07: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR +

Aug 08: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR +

Aug 09: Quincy The Gorge Amphitheatre, WA +

Aug 12: Berkeley The Greek Theatre, CA +

Aug 13: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA +

Aug 15: Stateline Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre at Caesars

Republic, NV +

Aug 18: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ +

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM +

Aug 23: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN +

Aug 24: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO +

Aug 26: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH +

Aug 28: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheatre at Lakeview, NY +

Aug 29: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA +

Aug 30: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA +

Sep 01: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH +

Sep 03: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

Sep 05: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC, NY ^

Sep 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA ^

Sep 09: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL ^

Sep 10: Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI ^

Sep 12: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, CT #

Sep 13: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre, CT #

Sep 27: Dana Point Ohana Fest, CA

Oct 11: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA ^

Oct 12: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL =

Oct 15: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN ~

Oct 17: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ~

Oct 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC ~

Oct 21: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, VA ~

Oct 22: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park , NC~

Oct 24: St. Augine The St. Augine Amphitheatre, FL **

Oct 25: St. Augine The St. Augine Amphitheatre, FL **

** Evening With TTB

% with special guest Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

+ co-headlining with Whiskey Myers

^ co-headlining with Gov’t Mule

# with special guest Steve Winwood

~ with special guest Little Feat

= with special guest Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

Tickets are on sale now.