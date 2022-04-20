Black Stone Cherry launch live album and film recorded at Royal Albert Hall

Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry are to release a DVD/Blu-ray of last September's live performance at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y'All will be released on June 24 via the Mascot Label Group, and is available to pre-order now.

The Royal Albert Hall show came at the end of the UK leg of band's tour in support of their 2020 album The Human Condition. The tour was originally scheduled for October 2020, but was delayed a year due to the pandemic.

"We've headlined Wembley Arena, we've headlined festivals, but you walk into this place, and it's different," says frontman Chris Robertson. "I remember watching footage of Zeppelin here, and now we're here."

"To be honest, I was terrified," says drummer John Fred Young. "It was heavy walking in there. You think about how many great acts have played this place. The prestige behind it. Walking in that place, it's just breath-taking. You walk on that stage, and you say, we did it, and it's a feeling that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

The band have also released the first clip from the live film, Ringin' In My Head. As well as the DVD/Blu-ray, Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y'All will be released on CD and on two double vinyl variants: one black and one red.

Black Stone Cherry Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y’All tracklist

1. Me and Mary Jane

2. Burnin'

3. Again

4. Yeah Man

5. In My Blood/Island Jam

6. Ringin' In My Head

7. Like I Roll

8. Cheaper To Drink Alone

9. Hell and High Water

10. Soulcreek

11. Devil's Queen

12. Drum Solo

13. Things My Father Said

14. In Love With The Pain

15. Blind Man

16. Blame It On The Boom Boom

17. White Trash Millionaire

18. Lonely Train

19. Peace Is Free