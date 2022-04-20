Black Stone Cherry launch live album and film recorded at Royal Albert Hall

By ( ) published

Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y'All by Black Stone Cherry will be released in June across multiple formats

Black Stone Cherry at the Royal Albert Hall
(Image credit: Ben Gibson)

Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry are to release a DVD/Blu-ray of last September's live performance at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y'All will be released on June 24 via the Mascot Label Group, and is available to pre-order now

The Royal Albert Hall show came at the end of the UK leg of band's tour in support of their 2020 album The Human Condition. The tour was originally scheduled for October 2020, but was delayed a year due to the pandemic. 

"We've headlined Wembley Arena, we've headlined festivals, but you walk into this place, and it's different," says frontman Chris Robertson. "I remember watching footage of Zeppelin here, and now we're here."

"To be honest, I was terrified," says drummer John Fred Young. "It was heavy walking in there. You think about how many great acts have played this place. The prestige behind it. Walking in that place, it's just breath-taking. You walk on that stage, and you say, we did it, and it's a feeling that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

The band have also released the first clip from the live film, Ringin' In My Head. As well as the DVD/Blu-ray, Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y'All will be released on CD and on two double vinyl variants: one black and one red. 

Black Stone Cherry Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y’All tracklist

1. Me and Mary Jane
2. Burnin'
3. Again
4. Yeah Man
5. In My Blood/Island Jam
6. Ringin' In My Head
7. Like I Roll
8. Cheaper To Drink Alone
9. Hell and High Water
10. Soulcreek
11. Devil's Queen
12. Drum Solo
13. Things My Father Said
14. In Love With The Pain
15. Blind Man
16. Blame It On The Boom Boom
17. White Trash Millionaire
18. Lonely Train
19. Peace Is Free 

Black Stone Cherry - Live At The Royal Albert Hall, Y'All cover art

(Image credit: Mascot Label Group)
Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 36 years in music industry, online for 23. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  