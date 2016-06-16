Black Peaks and Heck announce joint tour

Black Peaks have announced a joint UK tour with Heck.
The running order will be decided each night on the 12-date tour, with fans encouraged to arrive early to catch both bands. Support acts will be announced in due course, along with additional European dates.
Black Peaks say: “We are over the moon to announce we are going on a co-headline tour of the UK and parts of Europe with those absolute dudes in Heck, all throughout September. Following our rather amazing first time playing Download, these shows will kick the fuck off, so prepare yourselves for an unforgettable tour.
“Running order for the shows will be decided on each night, so get down early to catch both bands. In London, both bands will headline a show each, info on these to come soon.”
- Sixx AM's battle with YouTube ramps up
- Vote Now In The Progressive Music Awards
- Metallica album is ‘exactly what it’s supposed to be’
- Joey Jordison had to be carried onstage for his final Slipknot shows
Heck add: “You know that scene in Rocky III, where Mr T is absolutely handing it to Stallone, and you keep thinking, ‘It’s Rocky, he’ll get up.’ And then he just doesn’t? Well that’s this tour, except us and Black Peaks are Mr T, and everyone else is Rocky.”
Black Peaks and Heck both played at last weekend’s Download festival.
Black Peaks, Heck tour 2016
Sep 04: Huddersfield Parish
Sep 06: Bristol Fleece
Sep 07: London Boston Music Room
Sep 08: London Boston Music Room
Sep 09: Sheffield Plug
Sep 10: Edinburgh Electric Circus
Sep 11: Aberdeen Cafe Drummonds
Sep 13: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Sep 15: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Sep 16: Swansea Sin City
Sep 17: Exeter Cavern
Sep 18: Southampton Talking Heads
What is the message behind Black Peaks?