Black Peaks and Heck announce joint tour

Black Peaks have announced a joint UK tour with Heck.

The running order will be decided each night on the 12-date tour, with fans encouraged to arrive early to catch both bands. Support acts will be announced in due course, along with additional European dates.

Black Peaks say: “We are over the moon to announce we are going on a co-headline tour of the UK and parts of Europe with those absolute dudes in Heck, all throughout September. Following our rather amazing first time playing Download, these shows will kick the fuck off, so prepare yourselves for an unforgettable tour.

“Running order for the shows will be decided on each night, so get down early to catch both bands. In London, both bands will headline a show each, info on these to come soon.”

Heck add: “You know that scene in Rocky III, where Mr T is absolutely handing it to Stallone, and you keep thinking, ‘It’s Rocky, he’ll get up.’ And then he just doesn’t? Well that’s this tour, except us and Black Peaks are Mr T, and everyone else is Rocky.”

Black Peaks and Heck both played at last weekend’s Download festival.

Black Peaks, Heck tour 2016

Sep 04: Huddersfield Parish

Sep 06: Bristol Fleece

Sep 07: London Boston Music Room

Sep 08: London Boston Music Room

Sep 09: Sheffield Plug

Sep 10: Edinburgh Electric Circus

Sep 11: Aberdeen Cafe Drummonds

Sep 13: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Sep 15: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Sep 16: Swansea Sin City

Sep 17: Exeter Cavern

Sep 18: Southampton Talking Heads

