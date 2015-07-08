Baby Godzilla forced to change their name

Baby Godzilla say they’ve changed their name to Heck after pressure from a “Japanese cinema giant.”

But they say it’s a case of “new name, same aim” and they’ll release their debut album as planned in the autumn.

Matt Reynolds, Jonny Hall, Tom Marsh and Paul Shelley say in a statement: “Following some fairly conclusive and forceful instructions it’s time we instigated a change. We will from now on and henceforth be known as Heck.

“Make no mistake – this is still us. We will never compromise and we promise you our undivided commitment, ambition and passion. Every drop of blood and energy we have belongs to you.”

They insist they don’t regret the change and add: “Although this wasn’t ultimately our long-term plan, we’re looking at this as an exciting new chapter.

“We press on, reinvigorated, focused and with more fire in our bellies than ever. Don’t fear the change – we’re here for you. Get behind us.”

Heck can be found at www.abandcalledheck.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. They launch a festival tour later this week:

Jul 10: Bridwater Tiki Bar

Jul 11: NASS festival, Shepton Mallet

Jul 17: Truck festival, Steventon

Jul 25: Tramlines festival, Sheffield

Jul 26: Ghent Gentse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 14: Hevy Fest, Port Lympne

Aug 15: Light The Fuse, Hurstbourne Tarrant

Sep 12: Butserfest, Hampshire

Oct 03: Play Fest, Belgium