Black Friday: Save £100s on Beats By Dre headphones

In case you weren't already aware, today is Black Friday and the internet is going bananas for the best deals on speakers, headphones, turntables and more. Everyone from Amazon to eBay is getting in on the act, but it's HMV who are winning with the very best deals on Beats By Dre headphones this Black Friday.
The Black Friday sale has slashed prices on loads of Bluetooth speakers, games consoles and Blu-Rays, but their Beats By Dre offer is mindboggling. You can save up to £100 on pairs of wireless headphones – take a look below!
Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 wireless matte gold headphones: was £249.99 now £149.99
Taken from the Icon Collection, these matte gold Beats By Dre Solo 3 Bluetooth headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, delivering award-winning sound in the super sleek Beats design.View Deal
Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 wireless break blue headphones: was £249.99 now £149.99
These break blue Beats By Dre Solo 3 Bluetooth headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, delivering award-winning sound in the super sleek Beats design.View Deal
Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 wireless brick red headphones: was £249.99 now £149.99
These brick red Beats By Dre Solo 3 Bluetooth headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, delivering award-winning sound in the super sleek Beats design.View Deal
Beats By Dr Dre Solo 3 wireless gloss white headphones: was £249.99 now £149.99
These gloss white Beats By Dre Solo 3 Bluetooth headphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, delivering award-winning sound in the super sleek Beats design.View Deal
Beats EP on-ear headphones: was £89.99 now £49.99
Battery-free and a super-cool design, the Beats EP headphones are the cheaper counterpart to the Solo 3s above, but still deliver a dynamic listening experience.View Deal
Beats By Dre Studio 3 wireless porcelain rose headphones: was £299.99 now £199.99
These high-quality Beats By Dre headphones offer Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling for a xxx listening experience. They offer 22 hours playback with all features enabled, or up to 40 in low power mode with no loss of quality.View Deal
Beats By Dre UrBeats3 matte gold lightning connector earphones: was £89.99 now £44.99
With a built-in lightning connector for iPhones, the Beats By Dre UrBeats3 feature a fine-tuned acoustic design and driver for a premium listening experience, no matter what you're listening to.View Deal
Beats By Dre Powerbeats Wireless 3 brick red sports earphones: was £169.99 now £99.99
With 12 hours battery life to last through a number of daily workouts, these brick red sports earphones fit securely in your ear and deliver high-quality sound no matter what position you're getting into.View Deal
Beats By Dre Powerbeats Wireless 3 break blue sports earphones: was £169.99 now £99.99
With 12 hours battery life to last through a number of daily workouts, these brick red sports earphones fit securely in your ear and deliver high-quality sound no matter what position you're getting into.View Deal
Black Friday 2018 is here
Stay on top of all the best deals for music fans, with Louder's Black Friday coverage
The best Bluetooth speaker deals
The best wireless headphones deals
The best noise cancelling headphones deals
The best turntable deals right now
The best in-ear headphones deals right now
The best over-ear headphones deals right now
The best album box set deals you can buy right now
The best merch deals