There's 55% off this budget-friendly House Of Marley turntable, but the sub-£100 price won't hang around for long

If you've been on the lookout for an excellent turntable deal, then Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to discover amazing discounts - and I've found a brilliant bargain that's got me in a spin.

That's because Amazon have slashed the price of the House of Marley Stir It Up record player by a mind-blowing 55%, taking the price down from £219.99 to just £99.99 . Less than £100 for an excellent turntable is one of the best Black Friday deals I've seen so far and I'm pretty sure this will be snapped up quickly.

House Of Marley Stir It Up: Was £219.99 , now £99.99

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday in the hope you'll be able to pick up a quality turntable for less, then there's good news thanks to this awesome deal. Save £120 right now at Amazon - but be quick as this deal is sure to be snapped up.

The stylish and eco-conscious House Of Marley Stir It Up turntable takes pride of place in Louder's list of the best budget turntables, offering a great set of features including a built-in phono stage, an Audio-Technica moving magnet cartridge and USB to PC recording.

The Stir It Up record player is an automatic, belt-driven turntable, it delivers superior sound quality thanks to features such as a replaceable Audio-Technica 95E elliptical stylus and aluminium headshell, plus a built-in preamp with a low SNR (signal-to-noise ratio).

One of the things that makes House Of Marley products stand out from the crowd is their use of sustainable materials - and the Stir It Up is no different. It's been made from natural bamboo, REGRIND silicone and REWIND fabric, meaning you can immerse yourself in your music safe in the knowledge that you’re also doing your bit for the environment.

Completing the spec list are a speed control, enabling you to choose between 45 and 33rpm, a 3.5mm audio output socket, plus USB to PC recording, giving you the option to transfer your favourite vinyl to digital files.

All of this for less than £100 is brilliant value, but get your skates on as I don't know how long this Amazon deal will last.

If you're looking for more discounts, keep your eyes on our guide to the best Black Friday record player deals, Black Friday vinyl deals and all the other Black Friday music deals.