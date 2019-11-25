Black Friday deal: up to 50% off headphones from Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and more

Black Friday deals are rolling in thick and fast, and Amazon have just unveiled a hefty raft of discounts on a number of big-name headphones.
There's over 50% off some of the UK's most popular headphones, with deals on over 65 pairs starting at 17%. For example, the ever-popular Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones currently have 25% off, as do the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless headphones.
We've picked out some of the biggest savings below, with each of these pairs having a saving of 50% or over, but you can see the full list on Amazon.
Sennheiser HD 599 | Now £89.99 |
Was £179.99
The experts at our sister site TechRadar rate these headphones particularly highly, saying: "If audio quality is your top concern, check out these outstanding audiophile-grade Sennheiser HD 599 headphones. The headphones use Sennheiser's proprietary 38mm drivers, with an open-back design to prevent reverberation ruining your music."View Deal
Sennheiser Momentum Free | Now £69.99 |
Was £179.99
These in-ear wireless Bluetooth earphones are superb – especially with this discount, which weighs in at a considerable 61% off. Battery life is only 6 hours but if you're looking for an ultra portable product with superb sound quality then these may just be what you're after.View Deal
JBL LIVE 400BT Wireless Headphones | Now £49.99 |
Was £99.99
Great battery life, auto-off timer to ensure your battery never drains itself unnecessarily, great bass performance and good overall sound mean that with this 50% discount, this is a fine pair of wireless headphones to invest in. View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 | Now £124.99 |
Was £250.00
With a sound signature that's consciously going after the bass-lovers out there, this pair of cans suits some genres more than others – and happily, rock and metal are among them. This is an adept pair of headphones, though the controls may be confusing for some.View Deal
Jabra Move Style Edition | Now £44.99 |
Was £89.99
These wireless headphones are designed for fast-paced modern life as well as working out. They've had a design upgrade in the Style Edition and offer a strong performance for a killer price. View Deal
Marshall Monitor Bluetooth Headphones | Now £98.00 |
Was £219.99
Crisp sound, good Bluetooth functionality with a strong 30 hours of battery life, convenient built-in controls and 55% off make these a strong contender for those looking for a pair of slick new wireless headphones. Plus, they're Marshall, so they just look cool.View Deal
Marshall Mid Bluetooth Headphones | Now £85.00 |
Was £169.99
Compact with a great battery life and convenient built-in controls, these headphones are a solid pair of on-ears that, while not exceptional, are still enjoyable to use. Perfect if you’re looking for a pair of everyday wireless headphones that won’t require charging every night.View Deal
House Of Marley Uprise Headphones | Now £38.99 |
Was £79.99
These headphones are designed for running, meaning they're sweat-proof, weather resistant and supremely portable. Like the rest of the House Of Marley range, they're made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials. House Of Marley headphones tend to be on the bass-heavy side, which can actually be pretty beneficial for those looking to boost running performance.View Deal
Jam Out There Headphones | Now £29.99 |
Was £59.99
Simple, sleek design, easy to use controls and decent sound quality make these a great entry-level pair of cans – especially with the current discount. View Deal
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Headphones | Now £84.99 |
Was £179.99
These are ideal noise-canceling headphones for the long-haul traveller. Sennheiser’s capable NoiseGuard tech and travel-minded design mean these wireless Bluetooth headphones are hard to find fault with – especially with 53% off.View Deal
