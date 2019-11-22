Black Friday deal: Save up to £215 on Libratone Zipp 2 speakers

Black Friday might not be here quite yet, but the deals and discounts are already rolling in.
Whether you’re after a set of wireless headphones, a pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a new turntable, a few additions to your vinyl collection, an instrument or even bluetooth speakers, there’s a load of money to be saved right now.
Danish audio brand Libratone have got in on the action and released an offer which means anyone who buys two Libratone ZIPP 2 or ZIPP MINI 2 smart wireless speakers can grab a hefty saving of up to £215.
Check out the deal below.
Looking for more great Black Friday deals? Stay tuned for all the latest news and the best offers.
Libratone Zipp 2 Multi-Room Bundle 2 Pieces: should be £530.08 for two; only £314.26 with bundle offer
Doubling up on your ZIPP 2 speakers means you can listen to music in multiple rooms, connecting them with the Libratone app or the sound space-button on the control panel of your device. Alexa Voice control function is now an included feature in ZIPP models. Battery time has increased too – you can now enjoy music for up to 12 hours on a single charge. View Deal