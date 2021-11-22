Black Friday deal: Save £100 on the JBL Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker

If you want to take the party with you wherever you go and are looking for one of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, then the JBL Xtreme 2 is just the ticket – tough as nails and terrific-sounding, this hardy gadget is ideal for music-playing on the move. And to celebrate Black Friday, Currys have slashed £100 off the price of this speaker, taking it down from £249 to £149 !

JBL Xtreme 2: Was JBL Xtreme 2: Was £249 , now £149

The JBL Xtreme 2 is an awesome party speaker, and to mark Black Friday, Currys have dropped the price of this portable powerhouse to just £149 - a top saving of £100.

JBL speakers have a reputation for offering great sound in a stylish and rugged shell, and the JBL Xtreme 2 is no different. Delivering impressive detail and powerful bass, this feisty 40-watter boasts an IPX7 rating, meaning you can listen to it in even the harshest weather conditions. And you needn't worry about it conking out on you mid-party, as the speaker lasts an impressive 15 hours on a single charge.

Perhaps most impressive of all is the fact that the JBL Xtreme 2 can be paired with up to 100 other speakers through the JBL Connect+ app. With Currys selling this piece of kit at a bargain price for Black Friday, why not buy a whole load of them!

Of course, it might be a bit cold to have an outdoor party at the moment, but come spring and summer you'll wish you had a speaker that can be used in the garden, at the beach or down the local park. The JBL Xtreme 2 is one such device, combining brilliant sound quality with supreme portability, effective weatherproofing and an impressive battery life.

Packing two 2cm tweeters, two 7cm mid-range woofers, two passive bass radiators and four integrated class D digital amplifiers, this Gunmetal Grey boombox delivers music with power and panache.

