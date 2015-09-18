Billy Gibbons details solo tour

Billy Gibbons has confirmed his first-ever solo tour, to tie in with his debut album Perfectamundo.

The ZZ Top man will hit the road across the US in November and December, following the record’s launch via Concord Records on November 6.

Gibbons recently described the album as an “obtuse, oddball, unexpected left-turn,” adding: “I learned maracas, timbales, clavas, bongos – you name it. And having lived in Mexico a couple of years, I know just enough Spanish to get me in trouble.”

His backing band, the BFGs, features Martin Guigui, Mike Flanigan, Alex Garza and Greg Morrow.

Nov 10: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Nov 11: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Nov 13: St. Charles Arcada Live, IL

Nov 14: Detroit Scottish Rite Cathedral at Masonic Temple, MI

Nov 15: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Nov 17: New York Town Hall, NY

Nov 18: Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Nov 19: Boston Wilbur Theatre, MA

Nov 21: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Nov 23: Washington Lisner Auditorium, DC

Nov 24: Charleston Charleston Music Hall, SC

Nov 25: Orlando Plaza Theatre, FL

Nov 27: Fort Lauderdale Parker Playhouse, FL

Nov 28: Fort Pierce Sunrise Theatre, FL

Nov 29: Saint Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

Dec 01: New Orleans Orpheum Theatre, LA

Dec 03: Houston Cullen Performance Hall, TX

Dec 04: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Dec 05: Lubbock City Bank Auditorium, TX

Dec 07: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

Dec 08: Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre, CA

Dec 09: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 11: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Dec 12: Aberdeen D&R Theatre, WA

Dec 13: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA