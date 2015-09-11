Billy Gibbons reveals solo album tracklist

Billy Gibbons has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming debut solo album and confirmed that the release has been put back by two weeks.

The ZZ Top guitarist announced earlier this month that he’d release Perfectamundo on October 23 via Concord Records. That date has been moved back to November 6. It’s said to be heavily inspired by Cuban music and Gibbons took advice from Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl before recording the work.

Now he’s issued the names of the album’s 11 tracks, which include You’re What’s Happening Baby, Sal Y Pimiento and Piedras Negras.

His backing band the BFGs features Martin Guigui, Mike Flanigan, Alex Garza and Greg Morrow.

ZZ Top are currently on a North American tour.

PERFECTAMUNDO TRACKLIST