Biff Byford hints at a “special” 2021 for Saxon

Biff Byford has revealed that Saxon have “been offered something quite special” for 2021.

The vocalist was in conversation with eonMusic, where he reflected on his career and looked ahead to the band’s upcoming shows in March – and their next studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2018’s Thunderbolt.

Asked about the high points of his career so far, Byford points to his heart bypass surgery last year, saying: “Well, not dying last September was a good one.

“Yeah, we’ve had some ups and downs, some highs and lows, but we’re still on highs. At the moment we’ve sold out London’s Hammersmith and the Manchester Apollo, so we’re on a bit of a high at the moment, really.

“I think a lot of people have come back to love Saxon again, and I think we’ve got a lot of new fans as well, so we’re very lucky at the moment. We’re as strong now as we’ve been in the last 25-30 years.”

Byford says that drums, guitar and bass have been worked on for the new Saxon studio album, but adds: “They’re just waiting for me to get back on form to do the vocals, really. I haven’t written the lyrics yet, but they don’t know that, so keep that quiet!

“We’re going to get these shows out of the way first and then we’ll start working on the next Saxon album with a full vengeance.”

Byford is preparing to release his first solo album School Of Hard Knocks on Friday (February 21) and says beyond that, the rest of 2020 and into 2021 are already looking exciting.

He says: “We’re doing a lot of festivals this year, and we’ve had some big things offered for next year. I think the new album will be out next year to coincide with the tour.

“We’ve been offered something quite special. I can’t tell you about it, but we might be going out with some other bands next year. That will be happening, I think, so keep your eyes peeled!”

Last week, Byford shared his solo track Me And You from School Of Hard Knocks and previously shared the songs Welcome To The Show and the title track.

He’s joined on the album by Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson, bassist Gus Macricostas and drummer Christian Lundqvist, while special guests include Motorhead ex Phil Campbell, Rhapsody Of Fire’s Alex Holzwart, Voices’ Nick Barker, Dave Kemp from Wayward Sons and his Saxon bandmate Nibbs Carter.

The vocalist will head out on tour across the UK in April for a run of 10 spoken word and music shows.

1. Welcome To The Show

2. School Of Hard Knocks

3. Inquisitor

4. The Pit And The Pendulum

5. Worlds Collide

6. Pedal To The Metal

7. Hearts Of Steel

8. Throw Down The Sword

9. Me And You

10. Black And White

Saxon rescheduled 2020 tour dates

Mar 07: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany,

Mar 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Mar 28: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK