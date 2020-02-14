Saxon’s Biff Byford shares the love on Valentine’s Day with new single Me And You

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has released a video for his new track Me And You.

It’s the latest material taken from the vocalist’s upcoming solo album School Of Hard Knocks, which is set to arrive next Friday (February 21) through Silver Lining Records.

Byford previously shared the songs Welcome To The Show and the title track.

He says: “Happy Valentine’s Day. I wrote this song for my wife and our 25th anniversary, but I think it can be for anybody who’s in a relationship. We all have anniversaries and memories."

He adds: "Not my usual style of song, but it’s always good to throw in a curve ball.”

Byford is joined on the album by Opeth guitarist Fredrik Åkesson, bassist Gus Macricostas and drummer Christian Lundqvist, while special guests include Motorhead ex Phil Campbell, Rhapsody Of Fire’s Alex Holzwart, Voices’ Nick Barker, Dave Kemp from Wayward Sons and his Saxon bandmate Nibbs Carter.

The vocalist will head out on tour across the UK in April for a run of 10 spoken word and music shows.

Prior to that, Byford and his Saxon bandmates will play four shows which were postponed due to the singer’s heart surgery.

Biff Byford: School Of Hard Knocks

Biff Byford: School Of Hard Knocks

1. Welcome To The Show

2. School Of Hard Knocks

3. Inquisitor

4. The Pit And The Pendulum

5. Worlds Collide

6. Pedal To The Metal

7. Hearts Of Steel

8. Throw Down The Sword

9. Me And You

10. Black And White

Saxon rescheduled 2020 tour dates

Mar 07: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany,

Mar 27: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Mar 28: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Mar 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK