Saxon postpone tour as Biff Byford undergoes heart surgery

Saxon frontman Biff Byford has been diagnosed with a heart condition and is to undergo “immediate surgery.”

As a result, all of the band’s remaining dates on their 40th anniversary Castles & Eagles tour have had to be rescheduled until 2020.

Biff says: “As everyone knows now we are going to have to reschedule some of the shows because I need an operation on my heart which should be happening next week.

“There is nothing more I can say really, I am just sorry for causing all the disappointment to people’s plans for coming to see us.

“I know people are flying from all over the world to see the shows but there is nothing I can do, so please wish me luck and send me some good vibes.

“We have to look positive on this and I will coming back as strong as before hopefully.”

The London Eventim Apollo show has been rescheduled for March 28, 2020, and the Manchester O2 Apollo show will now take place March 29, 2020.

Glasgow Braehead Arena and Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle shows will be rescheduled with the new dates announced as soon as possible.

All existing tickets will remain valid for new dates.

Find a list of the affected shows below.

Postponed Saxon 2019 shows

Sep 26: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Oct 05: Eindhoven Oktober Metal Fest, Netherlands

Oct 08: Glasgow Braehead Arena, UK

Oct 19: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Oct 20: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 26: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Dec 01: Mexico City Forcefest, Mexico

Dec 06: Bogota Colombia Knofest, Colombia