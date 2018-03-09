Between The Buried And Me launch video for new track Millions

Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their track Millions.
It’s taken from the band’s new album Automata Part I which launched today (March 9) via Sumerian Records.
Vocalist and keyboardist Tommy Rogers says: “Millions is told from the perspective of a child dealing with loss. However, in the video we wanted it to be a platform that represents the entire album and the main protagonist’s many faces he wears.
“It represents what is contained within the album and hopefully it will urge the listener to dive into the story of Automata.”
The new album will be followed by Automata Part II later this year on a date still to be confirmed.
Explaining the decision to deliver the album on two separate releases, Rogers said: “Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn.
“Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.
“Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into.”
Between The Buried And Me are currently on tour across the US. Find a full list of their live dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover art and tracklist.
Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist
- Condemned to the Gallows
- House Organ
- Yellow Eyes
- Millions
- Gold Distance
- Blot
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, United States
|Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Anaheim, United States
|Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, United States
|Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Marquee
|Phoenix, United States
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, United States
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Canton Hall
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Warehouse Ballroom
|Houston, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Beacham Theater
|Orlando, United States
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Revolution
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|Monday, March 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, United States
|Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, United States
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mr. Smalls
|Millvale, United States
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Albany, United States
|Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royale
|Boston, United States
|Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore
|Silver Spring, United States
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, United States
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Emerald Theatre
|Mt. Clemens, United States
|Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, Germany
|Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Doornroosje
|Nijmegen, Netherlands
|Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Biebob
|Vosselaar, Belgium
|Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|LE TRABENDO
|Paris, France
|Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Colos-Saal
|Aschaffenburg, Germany
|Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, Germany
|Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Parkteatret
|Oslo, Norway
|Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kägelbanan
|Södermalm, Sweden
|Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lido
|Berlin, Germany
|Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Flex
|Wien, Austria
|Thursday, November 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Backstage
|Munich, Germany
|Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kiff
|Aarau, Switzerland
|Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|CAMPUS INDUSTRY
|Parma, Italy
|Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rockhal
|Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
