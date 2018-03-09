Trending

Between The Buried And Me launch video for new track Millions

Watch Between The Buried And Me’s video for scintillating new track Millions - taken from latest album Automata Part I

Between The Buried And Me
Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their track Millions.

It’s taken from the band’s new album Automata Part I which launched today (March 9) via Sumerian Records.

Vocalist and keyboardist Tommy Rogers says: “Millions is told from the perspective of a child dealing with loss. However, in the video we wanted it to be a platform that represents the entire album and the main protagonist’s many faces he wears.

“It represents what is contained within the album and hopefully it will urge the listener to dive into the story of Automata.”

The new album will be followed by Automata Part II later this year on a date still to be confirmed.

Explaining the decision to deliver the album on two separate releases, Rogers said: “Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn.

“Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.

“Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into.”

Between The Buried And Me are currently on tour across the US. Find a full list of their live dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover art and tracklist.

Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist

  1. Condemned to the Gallows
  2. House Organ
  3. Yellow Eyes
  4. Millions
  5. Gold Distance
  6. Blot

Tour Dates

Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMWonder BallroomPortland, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco, United States
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesAnaheim, United States
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBelasco TheaterLos Angeles, United States
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMarqueePhoenix, United States
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMSunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PMCome and Take It LiveAustin, United States
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PMCanton HallDallas, United States
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMWarehouse BallroomHouston, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Beacham TheaterOrlando, United States
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMRevolutionFort Lauderdale, United States
Monday, March 26, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCannery BallroomNashville, United States
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PMOrange PeelAsheville, United States
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PMMr. SmallsMillvale, United States
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PMUpstate Concert HallAlbany, United States
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyaleBoston, United States
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmoreSilver Spring, United States
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMAgora TheatreCleveland, United States
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMEmerald TheatreMt. Clemens, United States
Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PMLive Music HallCologne, Germany
Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PMDoornroosjeNijmegen, Netherlands
Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PMBiebobVosselaar, Belgium
Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7:00PMLE TRABENDOParis, France
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PMColos-SaalAschaffenburg, Germany
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:00PMGruenspanHamburg, Germany
Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PMPumpehusetCopenhagen, Denmark
Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PMParkteatretOslo, Norway
Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PMKägelbananSödermalm, Sweden
Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PMLidoBerlin, Germany
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 7:00PMIm WizemannStuttgart, Germany
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PMFlexWien, Austria
Thursday, November 22, 2018 at 7:00PMBackstageMunich, Germany
Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PMKiffAarau, Switzerland
Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 7:00PMCAMPUS INDUSTRYParma, Italy
Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PMRockhalEsch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

