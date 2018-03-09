Between The Buried And Me launch video for new track Millions

Between The Buried And Me have released a video for their track Millions.

It’s taken from the band’s new album Automata Part I which launched today (March 9) via Sumerian Records.

Vocalist and keyboardist Tommy Rogers says: “Millions is told from the perspective of a child dealing with loss. However, in the video we wanted it to be a platform that represents the entire album and the main protagonist’s many faces he wears.

“It represents what is contained within the album and hopefully it will urge the listener to dive into the story of Automata.”

The new album will be followed by Automata Part II later this year on a date still to be confirmed.

Explaining the decision to deliver the album on two separate releases, Rogers said: “Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn.

“Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.

“Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into.”

Between The Buried And Me are currently on tour across the US. Find a full list of their live dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover art and tracklist.

Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist

Condemned to the Gallows House Organ Yellow Eyes Millions Gold Distance Blot

Tour Dates

