Soundgarden are “halfway” through new album

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell says he and the band are halfway through writing their next album.

The follow-up to 2012’s King Animal is expected to arrive later this year, with guitarist Kim Thayil checking in with an update last November.

Now Cornell says work is continuing – but they’re not working to a fixed timeframe.

He tells Billboard: “We’re about halfway through writing the new album. We’re not on a schedule.

“What I look forward to the most, because I tour so much, especially the last couple of years by myself, is the camaraderie.

“It’s what we missed when we weren’t a band. When I do solo tours, I’m really kind of alone all the time, so that’s the best thing about it.”

In addition, Cornell was a guest on CBS This Morning this week, where he performed an acoustic version of Soundgarden classic Black Hole Sun, and his solo tracks The Promise and Higher Truth.

Watch all three videos below.

Soundgarden will kick off their spring US tour later this week at Tampa’s 98 Rock Fest. Find a list of their live dates below.

Apr 28: Tampa 98Rock Fest, FL

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Fort Myers FortRock, FL

May 03: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 05: Forest City Caroline Rebellion, NC

May 06: Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre, AL

May 07: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TB

May 10: Indianapolis Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

May 12: Council Bluffs The River’s Rockfest, IA

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 14: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

May 17: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

May 19: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: Maryland heights KPNT Pointfest, CO

May 22: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 25: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 26: Dallas Bomb factory, TX

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

Soundgarden: Booze, Burning Crosses And Badmotorfinger