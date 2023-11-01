Save up to 50% on JBL headphones and more in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

By Scott Munro
published

Best Buy have kicked-off their Black Friday sale early - and there’s massive savings on headphones, speakers, soundbars, collectables and more

JBL headphones
(Image credit: JBL)

Black Friday will officially take place on November 24 - but Best Buy have wasted no time in getting in on the action early and slashed prices on a select number of items ahead of the big sales weekend.

There’s money off lots of products including speakers, sound bars, pop culture collectables – and up to 50% off a range of JBL headphones. For example, you can currently get $100 off the price of the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones. They’re down from $199.99 to $99.99 which is a brilliant deal worth snapping up - especially when you consider they have 40mm drivers for a crystal clear sound, adaptive noise cancelling, are comfortable thanks to their fabric headband - and have a battery life of up to 50 hours.

I’ve also highlighted five of Best Buy's other early Black Friday deals which caught my eye below - and don’t forget to keep our Black Friday music deals page bookmarked. We’re updating it regularly with all the best bargains as we find them.

Samsung MX-ST40B: Was

Samsung MX-ST40B: Was $499, now $229.99
This is a deal that’s hard to ignore - $270 off the price of this floor standing, wireless Samsung Bluetooth speaker. It’s powerful at 240W and can be used either indoors or out. It’s perfect for festive parties - especially as it has LED lighting effects.

View Deal
Bose SoundLink Micro: Was

Bose SoundLink Micro: Was $119, now $89.99
A great little portable Bluetooth speaker in blue that’ll happily drop into your bag or backpack - and it can even clip on to the handlebars of your bike as it’s waterproof thanks to its IP67 rating. You’ll get 6 hours of playback and it can be charged via Micro-USB.

View Deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro: Were

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Were $199.99, now $119.99
A neat pair of active noise cancelling in-ear headphones with $80 off the list price. The Google Pixel Buds Pro have 11mm drivers which deliver excellent audio and they’re comfortable. This deal covers the buds in a variety of colours including Charcoal, Coral and Porcelain.

View Deal
JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 soundbar: $249.99

JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 soundbar: $249.99, now $149.99
Looking to get your home entertainment center up to speed? Then this sweet-sounding deal should be right up your street. There’s $100 off the list price of the JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. It’s easy to set up and a bracket kit for wall-mounting is also included.

View Deal
HP Victus gaming laptop: Was

HP Victus gaming laptop: Was $899.99, now $549.99
Best Buy have lopped $350 off the price of this 15.6” gaming laptop. It features an Intel Core i5, 8GB of memory and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. A great option for gaming on the go.

View Deal

More Black Friday deals to explore

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.