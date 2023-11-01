Save up to 50% on JBL headphones and more in Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

Black Friday will officially take place on November 24 - but Best Buy have wasted no time in getting in on the action early and slashed prices on a select number of items ahead of the big sales weekend.

There’s money off lots of products including speakers, sound bars, pop culture collectables – and up to 50% off a range of JBL headphones. For example, you can currently get $100 off the price of the JBL Live 660NC wireless headphones. They’re down from $199.99 to $99.99 which is a brilliant deal worth snapping up - especially when you consider they have 40mm drivers for a crystal clear sound, adaptive noise cancelling, are comfortable thanks to their fabric headband - and have a battery life of up to 50 hours.

I’ve also highlighted five of Best Buy's other early Black Friday deals which caught my eye below - and don’t forget to keep our Black Friday music deals page bookmarked. We’re updating it regularly with all the best bargains as we find them.

Samsung MX-ST40B: Was $499 , now $229.99

This is a deal that’s hard to ignore - $270 off the price of this floor standing, wireless Samsung Bluetooth speaker. It’s powerful at 240W and can be used either indoors or out. It’s perfect for festive parties - especially as it has LED lighting effects.

Bose SoundLink Micro: Was $119 , now $89.99

A great little portable Bluetooth speaker in blue that’ll happily drop into your bag or backpack - and it can even clip on to the handlebars of your bike as it’s waterproof thanks to its IP67 rating. You’ll get 6 hours of playback and it can be charged via Micro-USB.

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Were $199.99 , now $119.99

A neat pair of active noise cancelling in-ear headphones with $80 off the list price. The Google Pixel Buds Pro have 11mm drivers which deliver excellent audio and they’re comfortable. This deal covers the buds in a variety of colours including Charcoal, Coral and Porcelain.

JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 soundbar: $249.99 , now $149.99

Looking to get your home entertainment center up to speed? Then this sweet-sounding deal should be right up your street. There’s $100 off the list price of the JBL Cinema SB170 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer. It’s easy to set up and a bracket kit for wall-mounting is also included.

HP Victus gaming laptop: Was $899.99 , now $549.99

Best Buy have lopped $350 off the price of this 15.6” gaming laptop. It features an Intel Core i5, 8GB of memory and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. A great option for gaming on the go.

