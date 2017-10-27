Behemoth share studio rehearsal video

Behemoth frontman Nergal has shared a video of the band rehearsing new material.

They’re currently working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist, with Nergal previously reporting that Behemoth were working on the framework to 12 tracks.

And along with the Instagram clip of the new material, Nergal says: “We have plenty of music we are excited about. It’s way too early to make any statements, but soon we’ll give you some more insight into what’s happening in the Behemoth camp.

“We are officially done with rehearsing new tunes. How does it sound for you?”

Speaking previously about what they wanted to achieve on what will be their 11th album, Nergal said they hoped to deliver an album that people will remember in “20, 30 or 50” year’s time.

He added: “I know it may sound arrogant of me saying that, but me, as a fanboy, I truly believe, as much as I worship Reign In Blood or Back In Black, I really want to make all the effort.

“I just want to do everything possible to make our albums monuments – not just another product in the market that we need to sell by doing three or five tours.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

