Behemoth have up to 12 tracks “nailed” for next album

Behemoth have up to 12 new tracks ready for the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist.

Vocalist and guitarist Nergal told Metal Hammer earlier this year that his side project Me And That Man had sparked his creativity to create new music.

And he now reports that the band have plenty of material in mind for what will be their 11th album.

He tells Blackcraft (via Blabbermouth): “We’ve got 10 or 12 songs nailed, pretty much, and there’s a lot of other stuff written and I’m going through lyrics now.

“And, actually, for the first time ever in our career, we are working on tour. So we’ve got this mobile studio and we just fuck around with ideas. We go through leads, we practice, we revisit old demos, we try to perfect it and just make it as supreme as we can.”

Nergal reports that the plan for Behemoth is to deliver an album that people will remember in “20, 30 or 50” years down the road, and adds: “I know it may sound arrogant of me saying that, but me, as a fanboy, I truly believe, as much as I worship Reign In Blood or Back In Black, I really want to make all the effort.

“I just want to do everything possible to make our albums monuments – not just another product in the market that we need to sell by doing three or five tours.”

He adds: “We create our own history and we dictate it. There’s no label, no managers, no mastermind behind Behemoth other than ourselves.

“The fact that The Satanist is so successful, I think part of that is that people see that it’s all real, there is a 100% sincerity and honesty there – no bullshit, no gimmicks, no pretending – it’s all us and our heart and our passion and our love on that album, and you can’t fucking fake it. It’s there.”

Behemoth are currently on tour with Slayer and Lamb Of God across North America. Find a list of their remaining tour dates below.

Aug 17: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MO

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

