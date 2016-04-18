Beartooth tease upcoming album with 'Aggressive' video

Beartooth have released a short video teasing their upcoming second album, thought to be called Aggressive.

The video, which runs for just over a minute, can be viewed below. While it’s short on detail, it ends with the word ‘Aggressive’ being displayed.

Earlier this month the band confirmed they’d split with drummer Brandon Mullins after completing recording sessions for the follow-up to 2014 debut Disgusting.

Beartooth said: “There’s no bad blood between any of us, he’s still our brother and one of our best friends and we wish him well in whatever opportunities he chooses to move forward with in the future.”

The band have a number of tour dates lined up for 2016.

May 04: Greensboro Greene Street, NC

May 05: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

May 06: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

May 07: Patchogue Emporium, NY

May 08: Rochester American Villain Apparel & Tattoo, NY

May 10: Grand Rapids Stache, MI

May 11: Cleveland Agora Theater & Ballroom, OH

May 13: Omaha Slowdown, NE

May 14: DeKalb House Cafe, IL

May 15: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

May 17: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

May 18: Portland Port City Music Hall, ME

May 19: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 20: Pawtucket Met, RI

May 21: Schaghticoke Fair, NY

Jun 10: Paris Download, France

Jun 11: Derby Download, UK

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Jun 16: Milan Italy, Legend Club

Jun 19: Trier Jugendzentrum Mergener HOF in Treves, Germany

Jun 20: Colmar le Grillen, France

Jun 21: Villeurbanne CCO, France

Jun 22: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachtof, Germany