Beartooth lose drummer Brandon Mullins

Beartooth have split with their drummer Brandon Mullins.

The sticksman parted ways with the band after they finished recording the follow-up to 2014’s Disgusting last month.

Beartooth say: “We have recently parted ways with our friend, and drummer Brandon Mullins. There’s no bad blood between any of us, he’s still our brother and one of our best friends and we wish him well in whatever opportunities he chooses to move forward with in the future.

“This will not have any effect on our upcoming tours and everything will move forward as planned.”

The band are set to play at a string of European festivals, including this year’s Download. Their second album is due for release via Red Bull Records later this year.

