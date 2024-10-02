Beardfish share video for reflective and celebratory new single Torrential Downpour

Swedish prog rockers Beardfish have shared a video for their new single, the reflective and celebratory eight-minute Torrential Downpour.

It's taken from the band's upcoming album, Songs For Beating Hearts, which Beardfish will release on InsideOut Music, with whom they re-signed earlier this year, on November 1.

“I lost my dad to cancer in 2022 and when this song was written there was something I couldn’t quite put my finger on, but it felt almost like a lament," explains singer and guitarist Rikard Sjöblom. "When I later read the lyrics I realised it was about him, but also about family and our heritage as humans in general - how we all come from two people who also come from two people and no one ever really disappears because we’re all connected in a way. Call me the son of someone you used to know, or someone you never knew - it doesn’t matter. Call me the son of sun… Suddenly it’s not just a lament for someone who’s dead, it’s also a celebration of life."

The band originally formed back in 2001, and today feature Sjöblom (who of course, also plays with Big Big Train), David Zackrisson, Magnus Östgren and Robert Hansen. They released eight studio albums up until their disbandment in 2016. The band are confirmed for 2025’s edition of Cruise To The Edge.

Songs For Beating Hearts will be available as a limited CD digipak (including one bonus track), gatefold LP and as a digital album, all featuring artwork from longtime collaborator Spencer Keala Bowden, which you can see below.

Pre-order Songs For Beating Hearts.

BEARDFISH - Torrential Downpour (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On