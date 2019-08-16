Babymetal unleash live video for Elevator Girl, reveal Metal Galaxy tracklist

Babymetal have launched a live version of Elevator Girl ahead of their North American tour. The track comes from the band's upcoming album Metal Galaxy, which is released October 11, and was originally released as a single in May.

The band have also confirmed Metal Galaxy's track listing, which features a number of guest artists, including Sabaton's Joakim Brodén and Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz.

Metal Galaxy Tracklist

01. Future Metal

02. Da Da Dance (feat. Tak Matsumoto)

03. Elevator Girl - English ver.

04. Shanti Shanti Shanti

05. Oh! Majinai (feat. Joakim Brodén)

06. Brand New Day (feat. Tim Henson and Scott LePage)

07. Night Night Burn!

08. In The Name Of

09. Distortion (feat. Alissa White-Gluz)

10. Pa Pa Ya!! (feat. F.Hero)

11. Kagerou

12. Starlight

13. Shine

14. Arkadia

The Japanese outfit confirmed their first ever US tour in May. They’ll be joined by Avatar for the majority of the tour, with The Hu taking their place as special guests in Seattle and Portland.

The tour will get under way at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live on September 4 and wrap up at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle on October 16. Full dates below.

Babymetal 2019 US tour dates

Sep 04: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 06: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA

Sep 08: Washington The Anthem, DC

Sep 11: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Sep 13: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 15: New York Terminal 5, NY

Sep 18: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Sep 20: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Sep 21: St Paul Myth Live Event Center, MN

Sep 23: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Sep 24: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Sep 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 28: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Sep 30: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 01: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Oct 04: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles The Forum, CA (No support)

Oct 13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 15: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 16: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA