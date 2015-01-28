Babes In Toyland announce 5-date UK tour

Babes In Toyland have confirmed a five-date UK tour to take place in May.

The all-female rock band announced last year that they had reunited their classic lineup for the first time in 18 years and were planning to go out on the road.

They have now confirmed shows in London, Southampton, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester as well as appearances at Primavera Sound Festival in Spain and the Beaches Brew festival in Italy.

Drummer Lori Barbero says: “Second time’s the charm.”

BABES IN TOYLAND UK TOUR 2015

May 24: Bristol Trinity Centre

May 25: Southampton Engine Rooms

May 26: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

May 27: Manchester Gorilla

May 28: Glasgow Oran Mor