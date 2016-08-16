The 10 Most Malevolent Black Metal Logo Memes

No sooner had Emperor announced their 2017 reunion plans, those jokey black metal logo memes started appearing on our Facebook feeds.

While a logo is supposed to be an instant way of getting your band recognised, black metal bands have traditionally tried to outdo each other with indecipherable designs which look like they were created by a spider after falling into a tin of emulsion. For fans of the genre, it’s become the basis of one-upmanship – friendship groups have become fractured because someone misread an intricate logo. Here’s a tip: do you remember those ‘magic eye’ images from the past? Stare into the centre of the logo, allow the flames of Hades to tickle your retinas and all will become clear.

But before you do that, check out our favourite black metal logo memes floating about in the darkest corners of the internet…