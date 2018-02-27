Ayreon premiere live Valley Of The Queens video

Arjen Lucassen’s live Ayreon project titled Ayreon Universe have launched a video for Valley Of The Queens.

The footage has been taken from Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live, which will be released on March 30 via Music Theories.

Valley Of The Queens sees Nightwish’s Floor Jansen, VUUR’s Anneke van Giersbergen and MaYaN’s Marcela Bovio deliver the song, which is backed by Jeroen Goossens on flute, Maaike Peterse on cello, Ferry Duijsens on guitar and Joost van den Broek on keyboards.

Ayreon mastermind Lucassen says: “The first track we showed you was the bombastic Everybody Dies, so as a contrast here is a very intimate ballad called Valley Of The Queens.

“Even though I’ve seen this a million times by now, I still get goosebumps hearing these lovely three ladies sing. Enjoy!”

Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live was captured during three shows at Tilburg’s 013 venue in 2017. It featured 18 singers along with 11 musicians, including Headspace’s Damian Wilson, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kursch, Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse and Kayak’s Edward Reekers.

The performance will be released on 3LP, limited edition coloured vinyl, 2CD, 5-disc Earbook, and 2DVD and Blu-ray with 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage and interviews.

It’s now available for pre-order.

Ayreon Universe: The Best of Ayreon Live tracklist

Prologue Dreamtime Abbey Of Synn River Of Time The Blackboard The Theory Of Everything Merlins Will Waking Dreams Dawn Of A Million Souls Valley Of The Queens Ride The Comet Star Of Sirrah Comatose Day Sixteen Loser And The Druids Turned To Stone The Two Gates Into The Black Hole Actual Fantasy Computer Eyes Magnetism Age Of Shadows Intergalactic Space Crusaders Collision Everybody Dies The Castle Hall Amazing Flight In Space Day Eleven Love The Eye Of Ra

