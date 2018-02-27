Trending

Ayreon premiere live Valley Of The Queens video

Watch Floor Jansen, Anneke van Giersbergen and Marcela Bovio deliver stunning version of Valley Of The Queens - from upcoming live Ayreon Universe package

Arjen Lucassen’s live Ayreon project titled Ayreon Universe have launched a video for Valley Of The Queens.

The footage has been taken from Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live, which will be released on March 30 via Music Theories.

Valley Of The Queens sees Nightwish’s Floor Jansen, VUUR’s Anneke van Giersbergen and MaYaN’s Marcela Bovio deliver the song, which is backed by Jeroen Goossens on flute, Maaike Peterse on cello, Ferry Duijsens on guitar and Joost van den Broek on keyboards.

Ayreon mastermind Lucassen says: “The first track we showed you was the bombastic Everybody Dies, so as a contrast here is a very intimate ballad called Valley Of The Queens.

“Even though I’ve seen this a million times by now, I still get goosebumps hearing these lovely three ladies sing. Enjoy!”

Ayreon Universe: The Best Of Ayreon Live was captured during three shows at Tilburg’s 013 venue in 2017. It featured 18 singers along with 11 musicians, including Headspace’s Damian Wilson, Blind Guardian’s Hansi Kursch, Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse and Kayak’s Edward Reekers.

The performance will be released on 3LP, limited edition coloured vinyl, 2CD, 5-disc Earbook, and 2DVD and Blu-ray with 90 minutes of behind the scenes footage and interviews.

It’s now available for pre-order.

Ayreon Universe: The Best of Ayreon Live tracklist

  1. Prologue
  2. Dreamtime
  3. Abbey Of Synn
  4. River Of Time
  5. The Blackboard
  6. The Theory Of Everything
  7. Merlins Will
  8. Waking Dreams
  9. Dawn Of A Million Souls
  10. Valley Of The Queens
  11. Ride The Comet
  12. Star Of Sirrah
  13. Comatose
  14. Day Sixteen Loser
  15. And The Druids Turned To Stone
  16. The Two Gates
  17. Into The Black Hole
  18. Actual Fantasy
  19. Computer Eyes
  20. Magnetism
  21. Age Of Shadows
  22. Intergalactic Space Crusaders
  23. Collision
  24. Everybody Dies
  25. The Castle Hall
  26. Amazing Flight In Space
  27. Day Eleven Love
  28. The Eye Of Ra

